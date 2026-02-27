Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams Begins Tomorrow: KSEAB To Take Strict Action Against Misinformation

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to commence the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) II examinations 2026 from February 28. The PUC II Examinations 2026 will start with Kannada and Arabic papers on the first day and will continue till March 17, 2026.

As per the official details, a total of 710,363 students have registered for the class 12 examinations from 5,174 PU colleges. Among the total students, as many as 292,645 students are from the science stream, 211,174 are from the commerce stream, and 142,982 students are from the arts stream. The examinations will be conducted at 1,217 centers across the state.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: Exam Day Guidelines

The following are the exam day guidelines for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam.

It is mandatory to carry the Karnataka 2nd PUC original hall ticket for every exam.

Electronic gadgets (smartwatches, mobile phones, and calculators) are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall

Students are expected to reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the start time (usually 10:15 AM).

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: What Did KSEAB Notifications Say?

KSEAB has also released a notification where it said that “News has been circulated in the news media that the Second PUC question paper is being sold. Upon verifying this information, there is no supporting proof. This is misinformation and a plot to mislead students through social media. Those spreading such false news will be identified, and strict legal action will be taken against them." It further advised the public and parents to not give importance to such rumors and to encourage their children to prepare for examinations with concentration.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: Exam Dates

The following exam dates are for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam. Dates:

Feb 28, 2026: Kannada / Arabic

Mar 02, 2026: English

Mar 05, 2026: Sociology / Accountancy

Mar 07, 2026: Economics

Mar 10, 2026: History/Physics

Mar 12, 2026: Political Science / Statistics

Mar 14, 2026: Optional Kannada / Accountancy / Chemistry

Mar 16, 2026: Sociology / Biology / Computer Science

Mar 17, 2026: Vocational Subjects

Students are also advised to rely on Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board official updates and avoid information that is unverified and circulating on social media.

Official Exam Press Note