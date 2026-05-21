Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 was released today, May 21, 2026, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Candidates can now view their scorecards online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, the official websites.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number that appears on your admit card.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your outcome.

Step 6: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Statistics

After a slight delay because of the state's election code of conduct, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 on April 9. From February 28 to March 17, 2026, the board held the second PUC annual examinations. 7,10,363 students registered from 5,174 colleges and 1,217 testing locations throughout the state.

Compared to previous year's 73.45%, this year's overall pass percentage was 86.48%, a notable improvement. 5,46,698 of the 6,32,200 pupils who took the test passed it.

Science had the greatest pass rate (91.69%) in the stream-wise performance study, followed by Commerce (88.04%) and Arts (72.86%).