Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: Revaluation, Retotaling Dates Out; Apply From April 13, Check Full Schedule Here | Website: https://karresults.nic.in/

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the results of the second PUC on April 9, 2026. Applications for scanned copies, revaluations, and retotalling of the II PUC result 2026 are available to those who are dissatisfied with their results. The deadline for submitting an application for the 2nd PUC 2026 Exam 1 photo copy of the answer sheet is April 10–14, 2026. From April 13 to April 19, 2026, students can apply for revaluation and retotalling.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: Important dates

Application for Photocopy of Answer Scripts (Exam-1)

Start Date: April 10, 2026

Last Date: April 15, 2026

Last Date for Payment: April 15, 2026

Download Photocopy of Answer Scripts

Available from: April 12, 2026

Last Date: April 17, 2026

Application for Revaluation & Retotaling (Exam-1)

Start Date: April 13, 2026

Last Date: April 19, 2026

Last Date for Payment: April 19, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: Application Fees

Scanned Copy of Answer Script: ₹530 per subject

Revaluation: ₹1,670 per subject

Recounting (Retotaling): No fee

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: Steps to Apply for Re-evaluation

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka PUC board website

Step 2: Click on the link for “Revaluation/Retotaling Application 2026”

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and required credentials

Step 4: Select the subject(s) for which you want re-evaluation or retotaling

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the required details

Step 6: Pay the applicable fee (if opting for revaluation)

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference