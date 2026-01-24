 Karnataka: 23 Students Booked For Brutal Ragging In Bengaluru College; 3 Arrested
A violent ragging incident at a Devanahalli college in Bengaluru Rural led to a police case against 23 senior students for harassing first-year BBA and BCA students. Juniors were allegedly forced to bring alcohol, stand for hours, and were assaulted. Three accused have been arrested, while police are searching for the remaining 20.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: 23 Students Booked For Brutal Ragging In Bengaluru College; 3 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A serious ragging incident at a college in Devanahalli town, Bengaluru Rural district, has led to the filing of a formal complaint against 23 senior students for allegedly harassing first-year students, Karnataka police said in a statement Three of the accused have also been arrested by the police. While a search is underway for the remaining accused.

According to Devanahalli Police, senior students allegedly subjected first-year BBA and BCA students to continuous ragging over the past few days. The complaint stated that the seniors forced the juniors to bring alcohol and cigarettes and made them stand for several hours holding their books as a form of punishment.

Distressed by the harassment, the junior students approached the college management and reported the matter. When the college Admin Head, Midun Madhavan, went to enquire into the issue, a group of senior students allegedly attacked him.

Police said the accused seniors also assaulted junior students using iron rods, stones, and wooden sticks during the incident. They further alleged that the accused snatched a gold chain belonging to one of the students.

A case has been registered at the Devanahalli Police Station under charges related to ragging, attempted murder, and criminal intimidation.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested three accused students identified as Bilal, Zhiril, and Mishal. Efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining 20 accused students.

Further investigation is underway.

