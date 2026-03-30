Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At 10 AM; Students Can Check At result.proed.in

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 will be released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) tomorrow, March 31, at 10 a.m. The Kar 1st PUC result 2026 will be available for download on the official website, result.proed.in, for students from the Dakshina Kannada district's chosen colleges. Students can use their registration number and birthdate to download the Karnataka 1st PUC 2026 results.

Students will need to pick up their actual marksheets from their individual institutions following the announcement of the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Important dates

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2026: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2: April 25 to May 9, 2026

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official websites, result.proed.in and result.bspucpa.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information, including their SAT/VmithraReg No./Enrollment No. and Date of Birth on the portal, on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: The Karnataka First PUC Result 2025 will show up on the screen when you click the submit button.

Step 5: Print the Karnataka First PUC Result 2025 after downloading it for your records.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

Student’s details (name, registration number, etc.)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Qualifying status

Other relevant exam details

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Passing marks

Students must receive at least 35% in order to pass the Karnataka First PUC 2026 test.

By paying the required price, students who are dissatisfied with their Karnataka First PUC result 2026 can request that their answer scripts be made public.

Following the announcement of the results, the Karnataka first PUC revaluation window 2026 will be opened by the KSEAB board.