Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 10 AM; Check Details Here

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to declare the Karnataka First PUC result 2026 at 10 a.m. today, March 31. Students from the selected colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district can get the Kar 1st PUC result 2026 from the official website, result.proed.in. The Karnataka First PUC 2026 results can be downloaded by students using their registration number and birthdate.

After the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 is announced, students must pick up their genuine marksheets from their respective schools.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Important dates

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2026: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2: April 25 to May 9, 2026

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Website to check the resukt

result.proed.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official websites, result.proed.in and result.bspucpa.in.

Step 2: Click the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: On a new page that opens on the screen, candidates must enter their login details, including their SAT/VmithraReg No./Enrollment No. and Date of Birth on the site.

Step 4: Karnataka When you click the submit button, the First PUC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the Karnataka First PUC Result 2025, print it out for your records.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

Student’s details (name, registration number, etc.)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Qualifying status

Other relevant exam details

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Passing marks

To pass the Karnataka First PUC 2026 exam, students must score at least 35%.

Students who are unhappy with their Karnataka First PUC result 2026 can request that their answer scripts be made public by paying the appropriate fee.

The KSEAB board will open the Karnataka maiden PUC revaluation window 2026 after the results are announced.