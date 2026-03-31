Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Live At result.proed.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2026 today, March 31, 2026. Students from the selected colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district can get the Kar 1st PUC result 2026 from the official website, result.proed.in. The Karnataka First PUC 2026 results can be downloaded by students using their registration number and birthdate.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Important dates

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2026: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2: April 25 to May 9, 2026

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official websites, result.proed.in and result.bspucpa.in.

Step 2: Click the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: On a new page that opens on the screen, candidates must enter their login details, including their SAT/VmithraReg No./Enrollment No. and Date of Birth on the site.

Step 4: Karnataka When you click the submit button, the First PUC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the Karnataka First PUC Result 2025, print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 will include key details such as the student’s personal information, including name and registration number, along with subject-wise marks and the total marks obtained. It will also display the result status (Pass/Fail), qualifying status, and other relevant examination details.

After the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 is announced, students must pick up their actual marksheets from their specific institutions.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Revaluation window details

The KSEAB board will launch the first PUC revaluation window for Karnataka in 2026 after the results are announced.