Judicial exams online coaching made accessible & affordable, Legalflag

Judiciary is among the most prestigious and coveted career choices by students in India. However, achieving that goal is a challenge. The cutthroat competition, with lakhs of students vying for a few hundred positions of judges, ensures proper guidance is as important as hard work.

Given the expenses of judicial exams coaching classes, most law graduates who are financially unstable cannot opt for it. But not anymore. A rapidly-growing coaching institute, Legalflag, has dedicated to judicial exams and introduced a comprehensive one-year online coaching course.

The one-of-its-kind online program has been designed by a team of experts and is aimed at helping students crack judicial exams and other prestigious law exams. Since the entire course is online, it allows candidates to undergo coaching from any location in the country.

The program offered by Legalflag has been designed as per the latest course curriculum offering complete syllabus coverage, and the fee of the program has been kept affordable. Concerning Judicial Services - Lower and higher judiciary, the selection process is very similar to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), which has steps i.e- Preliminary, Mains, and Interview, conducted by the Public Service Commission or by the Supervision of the Honorable High Court.

The subjects of the Preliminary exam (objective) and Mains (subjective) remain the same, but in mains, generally, the questions are being asked from the important topics of the syllabus.

The course has been prepared in line with the exam pattern that helps candidates prepare well for the judicial exams," said Bhanu Pratap Singh, Director of Legalflag.

"This judicial exam coaching institute is also offering a special discount to the weaker section of society and is unable to afford the expensive fee of the fancy coaching institutes out there. Legalflag.com also claims that they refund the whole fee amount to those candidates who clear their exams and make it through."We have made judicial coaching online access to a wider pool of students, who aspire to have a career in the judiciary but are unable to pursue their dream because of their inability to pay exorbitant fees to coaching institutes," Mr. Bhanu added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:52 PM IST