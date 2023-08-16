JU Student's Death: NHRC Sends Notice To WB Govt And Registrar Of University

JU Student's Death | ANI (representational Pic)

Kolkata: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday had sent notice to West Bengal government and Registrar of Jadavpur University (JU) over the death of the student due to alleged ragging. According to a press statement issued by NHRC, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal calling for a report in the matter within four weeks. It should include the reasons for the prima facie failure of the institution to take adequate steps to prevent ragging in accordance with the UGC regulation, and the steps taken or proposed to punish the perpetrators of the ragging including its abettors and sympathizers.

The statement also mentioned that the report must also contain the measures being initiated by the State Government for spreading awareness about the menace of ragging amongst the Student Community and Teaching Associations throughout the state. Incidentally, representatives from UGC board is likely to visit the JU's campus on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a programme, lashed out at CPI (M) over the death of the student as the Jadavpur University is still said to be the citadel the Left Front.

"There are several incidents of violence in the paat by the Marxists. They think JU is their Red Fort. I go to several places but dont like going to JU. Only by being good in studies one cannot be a good human being. This CPI (M) sometimes join alliance with Congress and sometime with BJP. The students who are interested in doing politics should never join BJP or CPI (M). The dead student's father told me that his son was tortured and then thrown down. Police is not allowed to enter JU and they dont even allow installation of CCTV cameras," slammed Mamata.

On the other hand the Registrar of the varsity who came after four days said that proper probe is going on.