JU Fresher's Death: Varsity To Hold Crucial Meeting On Fri On Anti-Ragging Guidelines

Kolkata: The interim Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University (JU), Buddhadeb Sau, has convened a crucial meeting of all the stakeholders of the university on Friday to finalise the steps to be adopted to implement anti-ragging guidelines on the campus and students’ hostels following the death of a fresher on August 10.

The first year student of Bengali honours died on August 10 after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

Meanwhile, the JU unit of Trinamool Congress’ affiliated teachers' association has sent a letter to Sau demanding that Education Minister Bratya Basu should be invited for Friday's meeting.

The association has also demanded that for the sake of transparency, there should be live streaming of the proceedings of the meeting.

However, till the time of filing this report, there was no confirmation if the JU authorities will accept the two demands.

Sources said that immediately after taking charge as the interim VC, Sau has taken up a special initiative to clear all the bushes which have grown at several places within the university campus.

It is perceived that the bushes are being cleared following allegations of consumption of psychotropic substances, including alcohol and marijuana, taking the cover of the bushes.

The JU authorities have already taken the first step for installing 26 AI-enabled CCTV cameras on the campus by floating tenders for the same.

The authorities have also decided to appoint 30 retired army personnel in the overall security set-up for the campus, for which a requisition has been sent to the Directorate Resettlement Zone (East).

