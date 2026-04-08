JPSC Civil Services Exam City Slip 2026 Released At jpsc.gov.in; Admit Card On April 14

JPSC Civil Services Exam City Slip 2026: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the Civil Services Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Today on its official website at jpsc.gov.in . Candidates can access the intimation slip through the OTR link by adding credentials such as the email ID, mobile number (OTR.No.), and password.

The details were shared via notification. The Notification further states that the candidates can also access and download their Attendance Sheet, Admit Card, and important instructions related to the examination from April 14, 2026 (05:00 PM onwards).

The intimation slip helps candidates to confirm the allotted exam centers and plan their travels ahead of the preliminary examination scheduled for April 19, 2026.

The JPSC is looking for 103 candidates for the positions of Deputy Collector, DSP, and other services.



Direct Link To Check The Slip

JPSC Civil Services Exam City Slip 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official JPSC website

Step 2: Click on the Civil Services City Intimation link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification on the screen

Step 5: Click login to view the allotted exam city

Step 6: Download and save the slip for reference

JPSC Civil Services Exam City Slip 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the JPSC Civil Services Exam City Slip 2026 below:

Candidate name and Registration number

Roll number and Allotted exam city

Examination date and shift timing

Important instructions