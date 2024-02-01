JPSC Announces Combined Civil Services Exam-2023: Apply By Feb 29

Representative Image

In a recent announcement, official applications havbe been opened for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will now accept applications for the above mentioned exam through their official website i.e. jpsc.gov.in. The hiring campaign seeks to occupy a combined 342 open positions.

Eligible candidates can complete the application form to take the exam. The deadline to apply for the exam is February 29, 2024. The preliminary exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination will start on March 17, 2024.

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination is comprised of two sequential stages: (a) the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) to select candidates for the Main (Written) Examination, and (b) the Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) to choose candidates for various services and positions.

Candidates who obtain at least 40% total marks will be the sole individuals taken into account by the Commission for forming the selection roster for the Main (Written) Examination and for composing the merit index for the Interview Test.

Follow These Steps To Apply For The Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: To proceed further, click on the Online Application tab.

Step 3: Click on the application link for the Civil Services Exam 2024.

Step 4 Please sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Step 5: Submit the required and valid documents.

Step 6: Now, Pay the mentioned application fee.

Step 7: Click 'Submit' to proceed further.

Step 8: Save and download the application form appeared on the screen for future use.

Applicants belonging to the general, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories are obligated to submit a fee of Rs 100, whereas those from reserved categories are required to pay Rs 50. Additional details can be found in the notification.

To be eligible for the exam, A candidate must be at least 21 years old. Additionally, the maximum age for the unreserved category is 35 years. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for eligible candidates, as stated in the official notification.

The candidates are advised to check the official website regularly in order to get latest updates related to the exam.