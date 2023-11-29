Joy Of Sharing Trust Is Back With UDYOG 2023 For Students Of Mumbai

UDYOG 2023 | Representative Image

‘Udyog’ is the annual Career Exploration program organised by Joy of Sharing.

‘Udyog’, meaning effort in the right direction, is aimed at enabling students to identify the areas where their skills lie, and pursue a career that would help them perform to their best levels of efficacy. Udyog functions towards making students ‘Work to become, and not just to acquire’.

The speakers at the event comprise of senior executives from the world of business and government. Each speaker in a short speech of 15 minutes each will outline how they chose their respective careers and how students can pursue opportunities within that space. Banking and finance veteran Renuka Ramnath will speak about a career opportunity that’s driven by a strong purpose that benefits both the individual and the world at large.

Dr Balsing Rajput an Officer on Special Duty with the Government of Maharashtra will enlighten the students on opportunities in the digital world or cyberspace.

Other important topics to be covered this afternoon include the importance of communication for career growth, pursuing career opportunities in the space of environment sustainability and looking at the professional life beyond degrees and diplomas.

Students in the age group of 14-18 from various parts of Mumbai benefit from a close mentorship by eminent and successful stalwarts from various fields.

There are no registration charges for the same.

Kindly email puranava2023mum@gmail.com with the names and educational qualifications if you want to participate.