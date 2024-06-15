JoSAA to Announce Mock Seat Allocation List For Round 1 Today At 2 Pm

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the mock seat allocation list for round 1 on June 15, 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams can check and download their seat allotment results from the official JoSAA website – josaa.nic.in.

Important Details:

- Mock Seat Allocation Basis: The list is based on the choices filled by candidates as of June 14, 2024.

- Announcement Time: The JoSAA mock seat allotment for round 1 will be released at 2 pm.

- Login Required: Candidates will need to enter their login details to access the seat allocation result.

A direct link to download the JoSAA mock seat allotment list for round 1 will be available on josaa.nic.in. According to the schedule, the final seat allotment list will be released on June 20, 2024, at 10 am, with the seat allotment lists for rounds 2 and 3 being released on June 27 and July 4, 2024, respectively.

JoSAA Counselling Process 2024

The JoSAA counselling process includes several steps: registration, choice filling and locking, seat allocation, and acceptance of seats. Candidates can refer to the detailed flowchart on the JoSAA website for a better understanding of the process.

How to Download the JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment List:

1. Visit the official website – josaa.nic.in

2. Click on the direct link for the JoSAA seat allotment round 1 list.

3. Enter the required login details.

4. Download the JoSAA seat allotment list 2024 for future reference.

For more details related to JoSAA counselling 2024, candidates can visit the official website – josaa.nic.in.