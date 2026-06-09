JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 2 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Check Key Dates And Steps Here

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 2: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 result tomorrow, June 10, 2026. Candidates participating in the counselling process can check their indicative seat allotment through the official website at josaa.nic.in.

The mock allotment is prepared based on the choices filled and saved by candidates till June 9, 2026, 5 PM. It helps aspirants understand their probable institute and branch allocation before the actual counselling rounds begin.

Earlier, JoSAA released the Mock Seat Allotment Round 1 result on June 8. Candidates who checked the first mock allotment were allowed to modify, rearrange, add, or delete their choices before Round 2.

The mock allotment process allows candidates to analyse their admission chances according to their JEE Main or JEE Advanced rank and preference order. It also helps students make informed changes to their choice list before the final seat allocation rounds.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

June 10, 2026 (1:00 PM): Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on choices filled by candidates till June 9, 2026, 5:00 PM IST. Candidates can lock their choices after the result is displayed.

June 11, 2026 (5:00 PM): Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA 2026 will end. Auto/system locking of choices will take place after the deadline. Pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee and pre-upload of documents will also end on June 11.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 2: How To Check JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the mock seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: View the allotted institute and branch details

Step 5: Download and save the allotment status for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review their allotted choices and make necessary changes before the final counselling rounds begin.