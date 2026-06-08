JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Result Released At josaa.nic.in; Round 2 On June 10

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA simulated allotment results today, June 8. Candidates can now view their mock allotment if they completed and saved their selections before June 7 at 8 PM. Under their individual logins at josaa.nic.in, the candidates will be able to view their simulated seat allocation.

Before the formal seat assignment rounds start, the JoSAA counselling simulated seat allotment helps applicants understand what seat they might be assigned based on their rank and preferences. If needed, this will assist applicants in rearranging, editing, deleting, or adding options to their JoSAA 2026 choice list. Candidates must therefore take notice of the mock seat allotment outcome and revise their selections before the JoSAA 2026 choice filling deadline.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Important dates

Mock Seat Allotment Round 1

Based on choices filled and saved by candidates till June 7, 2026 (8:00 PM)

Result Released: June 8, 2026

Last Date to Fill and Save Choices for Mock Seat Allotment Round 2

June 9, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Mock Seat Allotment Round 2

Based on choices filled and saved by candidates till June 9, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Result Date: June 10, 2026

Important Note

Candidates can check their mock allotment status by logging into the official JoSAA portal.

The mock allotments are indicative and help candidates modify or reorder their choices before the final seat allocation process.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to check the result

To view the JoSAA seat allocation outcome, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website and click the link for seat allocation.

Step 2: The JoSAA login will now open.

Step 3: Enter your password and JEE Main application number here.

Step 4: Candidates can view the seat allocation outcome after successfully logging in.

Step 5: Save the page for your records and verify the assigned college and course.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026: What's next?

Following the mock allocation, candidates ought to:

Verify the branch and institute you were assigned.

Compare it to your actual preference.

Recognise where your present decisions put you in relation to others.

Choose to keep the seat allocation or make a few small adjustments if you are OK with it.