JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At josaa.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The results of the first round of seat allocation for JoSAA Counselling 2026 have been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). By entering their application number and password on the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates who enrolled for the counselling procedure can now verify the institute and program they were assigned.

Direct link to check the sear allotment result

JoSAA 2026 Seat Acceptance Fee

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the counselling process must pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm their admission and proceed with the reporting process.

SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD and ST-PwD candidates: ₹15,000

All other candidates: ₹30,000

The seat acceptance fee must be paid within the prescribed deadline after seat allotment.

Failure to pay the fee and complete the online reporting process may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Seat allotment result check steps

Step 1: Go to josaa.nic.in, the official JoSAA website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Type in your password and JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: The screen will display the specifics of the designated institute and program.

Step 6: For future use, download and store the seat allocation result.

Direct link to check the sear allotment result

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What’s next

Candidates who receive a seat must log in to the JoSAA portal and finish the online reporting process by the deadline after the seat allotment outcome is made public. They must pay the seat acceptance fee and attach the necessary paperwork for verification.

After that, candidates have to select one of the following:

Freeze: Take the seat that has been assigned to you and refrain from attending any more counselling sessions.

Float: Accept the seat that has been assigned to you while still being eligible for a better seat in later rounds.

Slide: In subsequent rounds, accept the assigned seat and apply for an upgrade to a higher-preference program within the same institution.

Additionally, they have to provide the necessary paperwork, finish online reporting, and pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline.