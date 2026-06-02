JoSAA 2026 Registration And Choice Filling Live At josaa.nic.in; Check Step-By-Step Process Here

JoSAA 2026 Counselling:JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has begun the JoSAA 2026 counselling registration and choice-filling process today, June 2, on the official website.

Candidates who are eligible and qualified in JEE Main 2026 and JEE Advanced 2026 can complete the registration process for counselling on the official website.

Candidates can register for JoSAA 2026 and submit their choices until June 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. Authorities are not expected to extend the deadline. Students must make their selections before the deadline to avoid problems with seat allocation.

JEE Advanced 2026 ranks will be used for IIT admissions, while JEE Main 2026 ranks will be considered for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other GFTIs.

It is important to note that the JoSAA registration and choice-filling link will only be activated once during the counselling process. Candidates will not have the opportunity to register again in subsequent rounds. Aspirants are advised to complete the process carefully before the deadline.

Direct Link For Online Registration and Choice Filling

Direct Link To Check Notification

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

June 2, 2026: JoSAA registration and choice filling begin at 5 PM

June 8, 2026: Mock Seat Allocation 1 display

June 10, 2026: Mock Seat Allocation 2 display

June 11, 2026: Last date for registration and choice filling (5 PM)

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration Process Explained

Candidates can check out the step by step process below for the JoSAA Counselling 2026:

Step 1: Register as a New Candidate

To begin the registration process, candidates need to verify their identity using their JEE Main 2026 login credentials. Visit the JoSAA official portal and click on the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Candidates will be required to enter the following information:

JEE Main 2026 application number

Candidate’s full name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

After submitting these details, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email address for verification. Once verified, candidates must create a password for future login access to the JoSAA portal.

Step 2: Access the Candidate Dashboard

After successful registration, candidates will be redirected to the JoSAA candidate login page.

Login credentials include:

JEE Main 2026 application number

Newly created JoSAA password

An OTP verification will again be required. Candidates should carefully review all personal, academic, and category-related information displayed on the screen before confirming their registration.

Step 3: Fill and Arrange Choices

Once the registration process is completed, candidates can start filling in their preferred choices of colleges and courses.

Candidates can choose:

Type of institute

Name of institute

Desired programme/course

Selections can be added using the “Add” option. Students are advised to arrange their preferences carefully in descending order, starting with the most preferred option.

There is no restriction on the number of choices that can be added.

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: JoSAA 2026 Choice Locking Procedure

After finalising the choices, candidates must lock them on or before June 11, 2026.

Locking the choices is compulsory for participating in the seat allotment process. In case candidates do not manually lock their choices before the deadline, the system will automatically lock the last saved preferences.

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: Important Points Before Filling JoSAA Choices

Registration is compulsory to participate in JoSAA counselling rounds.

Candidates can submit unlimited choices during the choice filling stage.

Choices should be arranged according to preference order.

Choice locking must be completed before the deadline.

Unlocked saved choices will automatically get locked by the system after the deadline.

Auto-locked choices will also be considered for seat allotment rounds.

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: Documents Needed for JoSAA 2026 Registration

Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready:

JEE Main 2026 application number

JEE Advanced 2026 rank information

Date of birth proof/details

Registered mobile number

Registered email address

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)