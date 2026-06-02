JoSAA 2026 Registration And Choice Filling Begin Today At 5 PM; Check Step-by-Step Process Here

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the JoSAA 2026 counselling registration and choice-filling process today, June 2, at 5 p.m. Eligible candidates who have qualified for JEE Main 2026 and JEE Advanced 2026 can complete the counselling registration process through the official website.

Candidates can register for JoSAA 2026 and fill out their choices until June 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. Authorities are not expected to extend the deadline. Students must make their selections before the deadline to avoid problems during seat allocation.

JEE Advanced 2026 ranks will be used for admission to IITs, whereas JEE Main 2026 ranks will be considered for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs.

It is important to note that the JoSAA registration and choice-filling link will only be activated once throughout the counselling process. Candidates will not have another opportunity to register in subsequent rounds. Aspirants are advised to finish the process carefully before the deadline.

Direct Link To Check Notification

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

June 2, 2026: JoSAA registration and choice filling begin at 5 PM

June 8, 2026: Mock Seat Allocation 1 display

June 10, 2026: Mock Seat Allocation 2 display

June 11, 2026: Last date for registration and choice filling (5 PM)

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to Register for JoSAA 2026

Step 1: New Candidate Registration

Candidates must first authenticate themselves using their JEE Main 2026 credentials. Click on the "New Candidate Registration" link on the JoSAA portal.

Enter the following details:

JEE Main 2026 application number

Candidate's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

After submitting the details, verify the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. Candidates will then have to create a new password for the JoSAA portal.

Step 2: Login to Candidate Portal

After registration, candidates will be redirected to the JoSAA candidate portal.

Login using:

JEE Main 2026 application number

Newly created JoSAA password

OTP verification will be required again. Candidates should carefully check all personal and academic details displayed on the screen before confirming registration.

Step 3: Choice Filling Process

Once registration is confirmed, candidates can proceed to the choice filling section.

Candidates can select:

Institute type

Institute name

Programme/course

Choices can be added using the "Add" button. Students are advised to arrange choices carefully in descending order of preference.

There is no limit to the number of choices a candidate can fill.

JoSAA 2026 Choice Locking Process

After completing the choice-filling process, candidates must lock their choices before June 11, 2026.

Locking choices is mandatory for seat allotment. If candidates fail to lock their choices manually, the system will automatically lock the last saved choices after the deadline.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Points to Remember Before JoSAA Choice Filling

JoSAA registration is mandatory for all counselling rounds.

Candidates can fill an unlimited number of choices during the choice filling process.

Choices should be arranged in order of preference.

Locking choices before the deadline is compulsory.

If choices are not locked manually, the last saved choices will be auto-locked by the system.

Auto-locked choices will be considered for all seat allotment rounds.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Documents Required for JoSAA 2026 Registration

JEE Main 2026 application number

JEE Advanced 2026 rank details

Date of birth certificate/details

Registered mobile number

Registered email ID

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)