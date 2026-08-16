Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination today, August 16. Candidates can check the provisional answer key, question papers and recorded responses on the official website and raise objections within the prescribed deadline.

The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam on 17th & 18th July 2026 in the mode of Computer Based Test (CBT). The examination was conducted in 224 cities and 352 centres for 1,87,739 registered candidates.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notice

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 candidates can now access the provisional answer key and challenge window.

Please review the details carefully and use the official portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:00 PM.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET… pic.twitter.com/5aw6hW7Tmw — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates

CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Exam: July 17 and 18, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: August 16, 2026

Answer Key Challenge Window: August 16 to August 18, 2026

Last Date To Challenge: August 18, 2026, up to 11:00 PM

Last Date For Fee Payment: August 18, 2026, up to 11:00 PM

Challenge Fee: ₹200 per question

Payment Modes: Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI

CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Steps To Challenge

Candidates can check out the steps below to challenge the objection:

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website and select the 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key' option.

Step 2: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 3: Select 'View Question Paper' to access your response sheet. Candidates can also print or download the response sheet for reference.

Step 4: Click on 'View / Challenge Answer Key' to check the provisional answer key and identify the questions for which you want to submit objections.

Step 5: Select the relevant option(s) against the question(s) being challenged. Candidates must also upload the supporting documents, if required. The supporting material should be combined into one PDF file of up to 500 KB and uploaded through the 'Choose File' option.

Step 6: Click on 'Save your Claims' after selecting the questions and uploading the required documents.

Step 7: Review the claims carefully. If changes are required, candidates can select 'Modify your Claims'. Once satisfied, click on 'Save Challenge & Pay Fee' to proceed with the payment.

Step 8: Click on 'Pay Now' and pay the prescribed processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged through the available online payment options.

Step 9: The submitted claims will be saved after the payment is completed successfully.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key Challenge 2026: Important Note

You can only use the answer key challenge feature once. Therefore, before making the payment, candidates should thoroughly review all of their choices and supporting documentation.

Once the payment has been successfully completed, no further modification or additional challenge will be permitted. Candidates are advised to review their claims thoroughly before submitting the final challenge and completing the fee payment.

CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key Challenge 2026: Helpdesk

For any query/information related to Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026, candidates may contact at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to csirnet@nta.ac.in.