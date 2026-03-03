Job Mela 2026: Delhi University To Host Placement And Internship Drive On March 20

Delhi University Job Mela 2026: Delhi University (DU) has posted an official announcement on social media about the Job Mela 2026, which will include an internship and placement drive on March 20. The Job Mela 2026 will be held at the University of Delhi Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2. The university has included the registration link and QR code in the official circular. The notice also states that the deadline to register is March 17, 2026.

Students who have successfully registered for Job Mela 2026 are also required to report to the location by 9:00 A.M on March 20, as per the official notification. Additionally, each participant are asked to bring several hard copies of their resumes.

Candidates can send an email to placement@du.ac.in if they have any questions or queries about the Job Mela.

Delhi University Job Mela 2026: Eligibility

According to the official announcement, the program is open to:

Students enrolled in regular Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs of the university.

Alumni are eligible to apply

Students from SOL (School of Open Learning) are not eligible.

Delhi University Job Mela 2026: Registration Details

Candidates should note that there is no registration fee to participate in the Job Mela. Interested candidates must register in advance through the official link provided by the organizers below

Direct Link To Register

A QR code has also been provided by the Delhi University for easy access to the form.

Delhi University Job Mela 2026: Venue Details

Venue : Multipurpose Hall, Gate Number - 2, G.C. Narang Road, University of Delhi, Delhi - 110007.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official websites (placement.du.ac.in & dsw.du.ac.in) for updates on the Job Description (JD) and the List of companies participating in the JOB MELA 2026.