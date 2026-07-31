JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On November 28

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JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission 2027 online application period will end today, July 31, 2026, according to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).All candidates who have not yet enrolled must submit their applications before the deadline. The admission exam is scheduled to take place on November 28.

Applicants must be enrolled in Class 6 at authorised universities for the 2026–2027 academic year and meet the age and residency requirements.

Direct link to for registration

Direct link to read the official prospectus

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important dates

Online Application Starts: Already open

Last Date to Apply: July 31, 2026

JNVST 2027 Exam Date: November 28, 2026 (Saturday)

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Exam time

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Candidates must be seated by: 11:00 AM

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application fee

Application Fee: No fee (Free of Cost)

The online application can be submitted free of cost through the NVS admission portal.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

The applicant must have been born between May 1, 2015, and July 31, 2017, inclusive.

All categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and Divyang applicants, must meet this age requirement.

Educational qualification

During the 2026–2027 academic year, the candidate must be enrolled in Class 5 in a:

Government-run school

Government-funded educational institution

Government-approved educational institution

NIOS (with a "B" Certificate), subject to qualifying requirements.

By July 31, 2026, at the latest, the candidate must be promoted to Class 5.

Candidates who are repeating Class 5 or who passed it in a previous academic year are ineligible.

District of residence

District-specific admission is required.

The applicant must be a legitimate resident of the district in question.

Typically, the applicant must be enrolled in Class 5 in the district where admission is being sought.

The school must be within ten kilometres of the candidate's home if they are studying in a nearby district, and admission is only available in the area of residence.

Study requirement

The candidate must have attended and finished one full academic term in each of Classes 3, 4, and 5 at government-run, government-aided, or government-recognized educational institutions.

Candidates who did not attend Class 3 or Class 4 are ineligible.

Number of attempts

A candidate can appear for the JNV Selection Test only once.

Candidates who have appeared in JNVST earlier are not eligible to apply again.

Aadhaar requirement

Candidates should provide their Aadhaar number during registration.

If Aadhaar has not yet been issued, they may register using a valid residence certificate, but Aadhaar must be submitted later if selected.

Additional eligibility for rural quota

At least 75% of the seats are reserved for candidates from rural areas.

To claim the rural quota, the candidate must have:

Studied Classes 3, 4 and 5 in schools located in rural areas.

Completed the full academic session of Class 5 in a rural school of the district where admission is sought.

NIOS candidates

NIOS candidates are eligible if they:

Hold a valid 'B' Certificate.

Meet the prescribed age limit.

Fulfil the district residence requirements.

Pass the competency course on or before May 31, 2027.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the admission page of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Step 2: Before submitting an application, thoroughly review the prospectus and eligibility requirements.

Step 3: Complete the online application by providing the necessary academic and personal information.

Step 4: Upload the following files in JPG format (10–100 KB):Candidate's photograph:

Candidate's signature

Parent's signature

Aadhaar details or Residence Certificate (if Aadhaar is unavailable)

Enter details such as:

State

District

Block

Aadhaar Number

APAAR ID

PEN Number (if available)

Step 5: Before submitting the form, carefully go over every detail.

Step 6: Send in the application and save a copy of the confirmation for your records.

Direct link to for registration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Class 6 exam pattern 2027

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Type of Questions: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 80

Total Marks: 100

Exam Duration: 2 Hours (120 minutes)

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Language of Question Paper: As selected by the candidate during the online application. No change in language will be allowed later.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Section-wise pattern

Mental Ability Test (MAT):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Environmental Studies (EVS):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Arithmetic Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Language Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Overall Total:

80 Questions

100 Marks

2 Hours Duration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Marking scheme

Each correct answer carries: 1.25 marks

Negative Marking: No negative marking

Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted.

Answer Sheet: Responses must be marked on an OMR sheet using only a Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.

Use of pencil, whitener or correction fluid is strictly prohibited.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates must secure the following minimum marks in each section:

Mental Ability Test + EVS: Minimum 14 marks

Arithmetic Test: Minimum 7 marks

Language Test: Minimum 7 marks

Candidates are required to qualify all three sections to be considered for selection.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important exam instructions

Arrive early at the testing location and take a seat by 11:00 AM.

Those who arrive late will not be permitted to take the test.

Before the entire exam period is up, candidates are not allowed to exit the exam room.

The OMR Sheet number and the Question Booklet number need to line up. Inform the invigilator right away of any discrepancy.

Before the test starts, candidates should make sure they receive the question paper in the language they selected at registration.