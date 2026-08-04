JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application Deadline Extended To August 7; Exam On November 28

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced an extension of the online application period for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission 2027 to August 7, 2026.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline for all candidates who have not yet enrolled. The date of the admission exam is November 28.

Candidates must fulfil the age and residency requirements and be enrolled in Class 6 at accredited universities for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Direct link to for registration

Direct link to read the official prospectus

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important dates

Online Application Starts: Already open

Extended Last Date to Apply: August 7, 2026

JNVST 2027 Exam Date: November 28, 2026 (Saturday)

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Exam time

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Candidates must be seated by: 11:00 AM

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application fee

Application Fee: No fee (Free of Cost)

The online application can be submitted free of cost through the NVS admission portal.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: How to apply

Step 1: Visit Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's (NVS) admissions page.



Step 2: Carefully read the prospectus and eligibility conditions before submitting an application.



Step 3: Fill out the online application by entering the required personal and academic data.



Step 4: Upload the JPG files (10–100 KB) listed below: candidate's photo

Candidate's signature

Parent's signature

Aadhaar details or Residence Certificate (if Aadhaar is unavailable)

Enter details such as:

State

District

Block

Aadhaar Number

APAAR ID

PEN Number (if available)

Step 5: Carefully review each detail before submitting the form.

Step 6: Submit the application and keep a copy of the confirmation on file.

Direct link to for registration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Class 6 exam pattern 2027

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Type of Questions: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 80

Total Marks: 100

Exam Duration: 2 Hours (120 minutes)

Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes

Language of Question Paper: As selected by the candidate during the online application. No change in language will be allowed later.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Section-wise pattern

Mental Ability Test (MAT):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Environmental Studies (EVS):

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Arithmetic Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Language Test:

20 Questions

25 Marks

Suggested Time: 30 minutes

Overall Total:

80 Questions

100 Marks

2 Hours Duration

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Marking scheme

Each correct answer carries: 1.25 marks

Negative Marking: No negative marking

Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted.

Answer Sheet: Responses must be marked on an OMR sheet using only a Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.

Use of pencil, whitener or correction fluid is strictly prohibited.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum marks in each section to qualify for selection. They need to score at least 14 marks in the Mental Ability Test + EVS, 7 marks in the Arithmetic Test, and 7 marks in the Language Test. Candidates must qualify in all three sections to be considered for selection.

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important exam instructions

Reach the exam center early and settle in by 11:00 AM.

The test will not be administered to those who arrive late.

Candidates are not permitted to leave the exam room before the entire exam duration is over.

The Question Booklet number and the OMR Sheet number must match. Any disparity should be immediately reported to the invigilator.

Candidates should ensure they receive the question paper in the language they choose during registering before the test begins.