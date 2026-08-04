JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application Deadline Extended To August 7; Exam On November 28

JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced an extension of the online application period for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission 2027 to August 7, 2026.
Applications must be submitted by the deadline for all candidates who have not yet enrolled. The date of the admission exam is November 28.
Candidates must fulfil the age and residency requirements and be enrolled in Class 6 at accredited universities for the 2026–2027 academic year.
Direct link to for registration
Direct link to read the official prospectus
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important dates
Online Application Starts: Already open
Extended Last Date to Apply: August 7, 2026
JNVST 2027 Exam Date: November 28, 2026 (Saturday)
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Exam time
Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Duration: 2 hours
Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes
Candidates must be seated by: 11:00 AM
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Application fee
Application Fee: No fee (Free of Cost)
The online application can be submitted free of cost through the NVS admission portal.
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: How to apply
Step 1: Visit Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's (NVS) admissions page.
Step 2: Carefully read the prospectus and eligibility conditions before submitting an application.
Step 3: Fill out the online application by entering the required personal and academic data.
Step 4: Upload the JPG files (10–100 KB) listed below: candidate's photo
Candidate's signature
Parent's signature
Aadhaar details or Residence Certificate (if Aadhaar is unavailable)
Enter details such as:
State
District
Block
Aadhaar Number
APAAR ID
PEN Number (if available)
Step 5: Carefully review each detail before submitting the form.
Step 6: Submit the application and keep a copy of the confirmation on file.
Direct link to for registration
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Class 6 exam pattern 2027
Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
Type of Questions: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Questions: 80
Total Marks: 100
Exam Duration: 2 Hours (120 minutes)
Exam Timing: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Extra Time for Divyang Candidates: 40 minutes
Language of Question Paper: As selected by the candidate during the online application. No change in language will be allowed later.
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Section-wise pattern
Mental Ability Test (MAT):
20 Questions
25 Marks
Suggested Time: 30 minutes
Environmental Studies (EVS):
20 Questions
25 Marks
Suggested Time: 30 minutes
Arithmetic Test:
20 Questions
25 Marks
Suggested Time: 30 minutes
Language Test:
20 Questions
25 Marks
Suggested Time: 30 minutes
Overall Total:
80 Questions
100 Marks
2 Hours Duration
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Marking scheme
Each correct answer carries: 1.25 marks
Negative Marking: No negative marking
Unanswered Questions: No marks awarded or deducted.
Answer Sheet: Responses must be marked on an OMR sheet using only a Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.
Use of pencil, whitener or correction fluid is strictly prohibited.
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Minimum qualifying marks
Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum marks in each section to qualify for selection. They need to score at least 14 marks in the Mental Ability Test + EVS, 7 marks in the Arithmetic Test, and 7 marks in the Language Test. Candidates must qualify in all three sections to be considered for selection.
JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2027: Important exam instructions
Reach the exam center early and settle in by 11:00 AM.
The test will not be administered to those who arrive late.
Candidates are not permitted to leave the exam room before the entire exam duration is over.
The Question Booklet number and the OMR Sheet number must match. Any disparity should be immediately reported to the invigilator.
Candidates should ensure they receive the question paper in the language they choose during registering before the test begins.