JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Past Years' Trends

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JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to release the JNVST Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 very soon. As per the trends in the previous years, the NVS has released the JNVST 9th and 11th results in the last week of March every year.

The NVS is yet to confirm the exact date of the declaration of the JNVST result 2026. All the students who had appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) are requested to keep an eye on the official website of the NVS, navodaya.gov.in.

Once declared, candidates will be able to see their marks and status of selection on the net by logging in.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: What does Past Trends states

As we look at the previous years' results then it is visible that every time results are released in the month of March. In 2025, results were announced on 25 March, whereas in 2024 and 2023, results were also released in the month of March. As we know that results are announced in the month of March, so this time for JNVST 2026 results are also expected to be released by end of March or may be released soon.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: Where To Check JNVST Result 2026

navodaya.gov.in

Note: The results would also be displayed on the notice boards of the regional offices of NVS and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: How To Download JNVST Class 9, 11 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the “JNVST Class 9 Result 2026” or “Class 11 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: Details On Scorecard

JNVST Scorecard 2026: Here are the key details that will be available in the JNVST scorecard 2026: – Student’s Name – Roll Number – Date of Birth – Category – Gender – Marks Obtained – Name of the District and State where Seat has been Allotted to the selected candidate and the name of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya allotted to the candidate.

Students are requested to visit our website regularly for updates regarding the declaration of results.