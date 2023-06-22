JNVST Class 6 Results Declared At navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Representative Image |

The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti releases the NVS class 6 result 2023 was announced on June 21. Students who appeared in the JNVST selection test for class 6 admission in June 2023 can now check and download their results. Students can visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in. and also at cbseitms.nic.in

Students will have to submit their roll number and date of birth in order to access the class 6 along with class 9 result.

Steps to check Online Navodaya Result 2023 Class 6:

1. Browse the NVS official website- cbseit.in and navodaya.gov.in result 2023 Class 6.

2. Click on the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya result 2023 link.

3. Enter the roll number and date of birth in the given field.

4. Click on the “Submit” button.

5. Navodaya 6th class result 2022-23 will appear on the screen. Take a printout or screenshot of the same to use further.

Sample image of navodaya.gov.in result 2023 Class 6 window

Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection List 2023

JNVST selection list 2023 pdfs will be released on the JNV websites. Steps to download selection lists of Jawahar Navodaya result 2023 class 6 and 9 are mentioned below-

Visit the respective JNV's official website- navodaya.gov.in result 2023.

Click on the admission and open admission notifications page.

Find and click on the JNVST selection list of the respective region.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2023 PDf will appear on the screen.

Students need to search with their name or roll number in the JNV result 2022-23 Class 6 file and save it for the future.

In case of any error with downloading the results online, students can check the available information mentioned on JNV Class 6 scoreboard carefully. Also for student to be updated they can check the official website.