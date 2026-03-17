JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Available Online At cbseit.in; Document Verification Process Begins

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 was made available today, March 17, 2026, on navodaya.gov.in. The selection list is available on the NVS's official website.Candidates will be able to verify their eligibility and proceed with the admissions process for the esteemed network of residential schools. To view the scorecards, students must provide their date of birth and roll number.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can visit Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's official website to get their results.

To download your result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Search for and select "Latest @ NVS" from the homepage.

Step 3: From the list, select "JNVST Class 6 Result 2026."

Step 4: Next, choose "View Individual Result."

Step 5: As stated on your admit card, enter your date of birth and roll number.

Step 6: To see your result, click submit.

Step 7: Then save and download the result

Direct link to check the result

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Candidates shortlisted through the selection list must complete the document verification process before securing admission.The documents required are:

Birth certificate

Residence certificate issued by the district authority

Rural area certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate for reserved categories of students

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Proof of having studied in the same district for the past two years

Passport-size photographs

Transfer certificate from the previous school

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website to get the complete details of the JNVST Class 6 result 2026.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: Required documents

Birth certificate

Residence certificate issued by district authority

Rural area certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (for reserved category students)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Proof of studying in the same district for the last two years

Passport-sized photographs

Transfer certificate (TC) from previous school

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for complete details on the JNVST Class 6 Result 2026