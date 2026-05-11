JNVST 2026 For Class 11 Result Declared At cbseit.in; Direct Link Here

JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test 2026 2026: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2026 results for Class 11 admissions have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Through the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in, students who took the entrance exam may now view and download their scorecards.

Candidates must provide their date of birth and roll number, as listed on their admit card, in order to view the results.The scores from the written exam used for lateral entry admissions to Class 11 have been used to create the JNV LEST 2026 outcome.

Direct link to check the result

JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test 2026 2026: Steps to check the result

To view their results, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to the official Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link pertaining to the JNV LEST 2026 outcome.

Step 3: A fresh login screen will be up.

Step 4: Type in your birthdate and roll number.

Step 5: Select "Check Result."

Step 6: The scorecard will show up on the display.

Step 7: Save the outcome for later use after downloading it.

JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test 2026 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Important information like the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, date of birth, state and district names, and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where admission is being evaluated are all included in the scorecard.Students who make the short list after taking the entrance exam must finish the requirements for admission at their individual JNV schools.