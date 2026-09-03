JNV Class 11 Admission 2027–28 Registration Begins At navodaya.gov.in; Apply Online By September 30, Check Eligibility

For the 2027–2028 academic year, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has begun accepting online applications for admission to Class 11 through the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Up to September 30, 2026, qualified students may apply via the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Direct link to apply

Important dates

Last Date to Apply Online: September 30, 2026

Application Correction Window: October 1 to 3, 2026

Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST): April 10, 2027

Result: May/June 2027 (likely)

Correction Period: Candidates can make necessary changes to their application details during the three-day correction window.

After Correction Window: No correction requests will be accepted after October 3, 2026.

Eligibility criteria for Class 11 admission

JNV Class 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2027–28: Eligibility Criteria

Class 10 Status: Candidates must be studying in Class 10 during the academic year 2026–27.

Eligible Academic Sessions: Students studying in Class 10 under either of the following sessions can apply:

- April 2026 to March 2027

- January 2026 to December 2026

Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India.

District Requirement: For admission under the district-level merit list, the candidate’s district of domicile must be the same as the district in which they are studying Class 10.

Application Deadline: Eligible candidates can submit the online application until September 30, 2026, through the official JNV website, navodaya.gov.in.

Steps to apply

Students can finish the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in, the official JNV admissions portal.

Step 2: Click the application link for the Class XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027.

Step 3: Fill out the online registration form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Enter your residential, academic and personal information.

Step 5: In the designated format, upload the necessary documents, a photo and a signature.

Step 6: Carefully review every piece of information that was entered into the application.

Step 7: Send in the application before the deadline of September 30, 2026.

Step 8: For future reference, download and print the completed application.

Direct link to apply

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.