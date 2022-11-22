JNUEE 2022: NTA extends application correction date; check details here

Representative Photo | PTI

New Delhi: A new date has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to correct applications of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022.

The notice released by NTA has enabled the candidates to make corrections online from today, November 22, 2022. The last date for the same has been set on November 24, till 11: 50.

Earlier, the agency provided almost three weeks to make the corrections- from October 31, to November 20, 2022.

As per the agency notice, candidates will be able to edit only limited fields in the JNUEE 2022 application form.

“Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Steps to follow

The first step is to visit the official website– jnuexams.nta.ac.in, second is to click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link from the homepage. Third step is to login with application number, password and security code, and fourth and last step is to make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form.

The dates for the JNUEE 2022 exam are 7, 8, 9 and 10. The test will be conducted in CBT mode and the exams will be held in two shifts- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.