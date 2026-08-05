JNU UG First Merit List 2026 Out At jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Seat Status And Complete Admission By August 6

JNU UG First Merit List 2026: The first merit list for UG admission 2026 has been made public by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official admissions website. By entering their application number and password, candidates who participated in the initial round of seat distribution can verify if they have been assigned a seat. Those assigned seats have until August 6, 2026, to finish their admissions procedures and submit their fees. Their reserved seats will be cancelled if they don't comply.

Direct link to check the result

JNU UG First Merit List 2026: Important dates

First UG Merit List Released: August 2026

Pre-enrolment Registration for First Merit List: By August 5, 2026

Admission Formalities and Fee Payment for First Merit List: By August 6, 2026

JNU UG First Merit List 2026: Steps to check the merit list

Candidates can use the official webpage to check their seat allocation results by following the instructions:

Step 1: Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the university's official website.

Step 2: Select the JNU UG First Merit List 2026 download link from the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: The screen will show the seat allocation outcome.

Step 5: For the upcoming admissions procedure, download the merit list PDF.

Direct link to check the result

JNU UG First Merit List 2026: Details mentioned on merit list

The JNU UG merit list contains the following details:

Candidate Name

Subject/Course

Marks Obtained

Seat Status

Admission Status

Second Merit List: The second merit list, along with details of supernumerary seats, will be released on August 12, 2026.

JNU UG First Merit List 2026: Second merit list schedule

Second Merit List Released: August 12, 2026

Pre-enrolment, Fee Payment and Seat Blocking: August 12 to 14, 2026

Physical Verification of Documents: August 17 to 20, 2026

Applications for Vacant Seats: August 26 to 28, 2026

Final Merit List Released: September 3, 2026

Pre-enrolment, Fee Payment and Seat Blocking for Final List: September 3 to 5, 2026

Physical Verification for Final List: September 9 to 10, 2026

Last Date of Admission: September 15, 2026

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.