JNU UG Admission 2024: Second Merit List Released; Check Reservation Policy Here

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

For undergraduate courses, Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the second merit list. On the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, candidates who registered for admission can see and download the JNU UG merit list 2024.



The physical verification of admission and registration of the chosen candidates will take place between September 2 and September 5, 2024, as per the counselling timetable. The JNU third merit list 2024 will then be made public.

How to download?



To download the PDF, they must provide the application number and password.

-Jnuee.Jnu.ac.in is the official website.

-From the homepage, select the JNU UG second merit list 2024 link.

-Enter your login information.

-The screen will display the JNU UG 2nd merit list 2024.

-Open and save the PDF.

-Preserve it for future use.

JNU UG Admission Counselling 2024



Online registration, choice-filling, document verification, seat assignment, and reporting to the designated institute are all part of the JNU UG 2024 counselling procedure.

Read Also JNU Reaches Agreement On 6 Major Student Demands, But Hunger Strike Persists For Written Commitments

The official counselling timetable states that in order to guarantee their assigned seats, candidates who made the short list for the JNU second merit list 2024 must finish the pre-enrollment registration and pay the necessary application cost by September 1. The second round of JNU UG 2024 document verification will take place from September 2 to September 5, 2024.

Reservation policy



Jawaharlal Nehru University allocates 27% of its seats for students in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, 15% for students in Scheduled Classes (SC), 7.5% for students in Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 5% for students in the Person with Disabilities (PwD) category, as per the JNU reservation policy. Only candidates with a disability of 40% or more are qualified for the PwD reservation, according to the official brochure.

Admissions to the university's BA (Honours) in Foreign Languages, BSc in Ayurvedic Biology, and several proficiency programs are available through CUET.

