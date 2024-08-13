JNU UG Admission 2024: Application Deadline Extended For UG, COP Programmes

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The deadline for submitting an online application for admission to undergraduate (UG) and certificate of proficiency (COP) programs has been extended by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The updated timeline states that the paperwork must be submitted by August 14 at 11:50 p.m.



According to the schedule, from today, August 13, to August 14, candidates who made mistakes on their registration forms can also correct them. Only within the allotted period will the candidates be permitted to edit their forms.

Application Fees

For UG programs, the application fee is Rs 268; for COP programs, it is Rs 219. Before submitting the application, candidates must pay the registration cost. Up until August 21, the first allocation list is anticipated to be released.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for the B.A. and B.SC. programs must have earned at least 45% of the possible points in their class 12 test or its equivalent from an accredited board. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as the main foundation for the admissions process for bachelor's degree programs.

Candidates must have passed their class 12 exam with a minimum of 45 percent of the possible points in order to be considered for the COP courses.



Applicants for the BA, BSc, and COP programs will not be required to take a viva voce exam. Their performance on the computer-based test will serve as the only basis for consideration for admission, with no other considerations. (CBT).

How to apply?



Those who still have time to complete the form and are ready to do so can do so online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the official website. To register, candidates will need to provide their date of birth and NTA application number. The candidates' CUET scores will determine which seats they are assigned.

-Navigate to jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the official Jawaharlal Nehru University website.

-From the homepage, find and click the registration link.

-To finish the registration, enter your contact details (phone number and email address), and then submit the form.

-Complete the application process by paying the application costs that are needed.

-After the money has been received, submit the form.

-Print the application after downloading it.

JNU UG Admissions 2024



Admissions to JNU's BA Hons Foreign Languages, BSc Ayurvedic Biology Program, and Certificate of Proficiency Programs will be granted on the basis on the candidates' deprivation points and CUET (UG) 2024 results. Applicants may submit separate applications for admission to these courses in accordance with their CUET (UG) 2024 scores.