JNU Student Alleges Molestation By Two Outsiders Near Tapti Hostel, Students Demand Tighter Campus Security | File Image

New Delhi: A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University has alleged that she was molested by two outsiders on the campus late Monday night.

The student, who was returning to her hostel from Sabarmati Dhaba, was allegedly approached by two men in a car near Tapti Hostel who offered her a drink and later allegedly molested her, according to students aware of the incident.

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The student immediately informed a security guard, following which a commotion broke out at the spot. Office-bearers of the JNU Students' Union and members of student outfits also reached there.

The university administration informed the police, which also arrived at the site.

A police officer said that the student has not yet submitted a formal complaint.

"No formal complaint has been filed by the girl for legal action. Preventive action has been taken," the police officer said.

Students have raised concerns over the entry of outsiders into the campus and demanded stronger security measures, including an increase in the number of security guards, adequate street lighting and thorough checking of vehicles entering the university.

University security officials have also been approached regarding the incident. Students have sought action against the person who allegedly facilitated the entry of outsiders into the campus.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)