JNU Restricts Protests Near Academic Complex, Imposes Fines For Unauthorised Gatherings

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a circular appealing to students to maintain discipline while participating in any gatherings and has restricted mass gatherings and protests within a 100-meter perimeter of the administrative block.

The circular was issued in accordance with the directions of the high court and in view of the commencement of the new semester.

The circular draws attention to the high court's directive, which prohibits anyone from holding demonstrations, dharnas, or mass gatherings within a 100-meter perimeter of the administrative block. The university has requested cooperation from all stakeholders and urged them to inform the security branch immediately if they witness any unauthorized activities.

“Attention is invited by all the stakeholders of the University to the Hon'ble High Court direction which restrain anyone from holding any demonstration/ dharna/mass gathering within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block of the University,” the JNU circular read.

“The administration firmly reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on campus and appeals to all stakeholders of the campus to desist from all such activities,” it added.

In November 2023, the JNU Executive Council approved a rule imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on students found holding protests, dharnas, or strikes within a 100-meter radius of the administrative complex. Additionally, the printing, circulating, or pasting of posters containing derogatory remarks may attract a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Earlier this week, the university announced plans to hold weekend classes and have a shorter winter break to compensate for the academic loss caused by the delay in CUET UG results and disruption in classes. However, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has opposed the move and demanded compensatory earned leave for work done during the COVID-19 pandemic and foregoing vacations.