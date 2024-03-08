JNU Issues Advisory After Unidentified Individual Engages in Public Nudity Act on Campus

Representational pic

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a stern advisory urging students to remain vigilant after an alarming incident of public nudity occurred on campus. The unsettling event unfolded on Thursday, involving an unidentified individual who allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior near the local bus stop adjacent to JNU's administration block.

What happened?

According to reports, the individual was observed in a state of undress, engaging in lewd behavior while staring at women. Expressing strong condemnation, the university released a statement, asserting, "It has come to the notice of JNU security branch that an unidentified individual was found to be indulged in a public nudity act. We strongly condemn this offensive act."

Assuring action, the advisory emphasised the university's zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior. "The JNU Security wants to assure all the stakeholders on campus that it has zero tolerance towards any such offensive act. As soon as it was brought to our notice, the security has initiated immediate steps to identify the culprit," the statement read.

In collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the university administration is actively pursuing the matter. Moreover, students have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individual to the security branch through designated contact numbers: +918287851942, +91-11-26742878/26704752.