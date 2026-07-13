JNU Admission 2026-27 Begins For UG And COP Programmes; Apply Online Till July 22

JNU Admission 2026-27: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially commenced the admission process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible students can now apply online using the university's official admission portal, with the application session concluding on July 22, 2026.

Admissions to most UG and COP courses will be based exclusively on CUET UG 2026 scores, but students seeking BTech seats will need to go through JEE Main followed by JoSAA or DASA counselling. Applicants have been urged to thoroughly understand the qualifying criteria and reservation norms before submitting their forms.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link for SOP for UG-Registration 2026

Direct link for Application form for COP 2026

Direct link to apply for BSc Programme in Ayurveda Biology 2026

Direct link to apply for B.A. (Hons) 2026

JNU Admission 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria

For BA (Hons.) and BSc Programmes

Candidates must have secured at least 45% aggregate marks in Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Students awaiting their Class 12 results are also eligible to apply.

For Certificate of Proficiency (COP) Programmes

Candidates must have obtained at least 45% aggregate marks in Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Students who completed Higher Secondary under the 10+1 system and subsequently passed the first year of a bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply.

For BTech Programme

Admission will be based on JEE Main.

The BTech programme spans eight semesters and requires students to complete a minimum of 155 credits.

JNU Admission 2026-27: Courses on offer

BA (Hons.) Programmes

BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages

Admission will be based entirely on CUET UG 2026 scores.

BSc Programme

BSc in Ayurveda Biology

Selection will be based solely on CUET UG 2026 merit.

Certificate of Proficiency (COP) Programmes

Various Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses are being offered.

Programmes are conducted by:

School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies

School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies

JNU Admission 2026-27: Application fee

General/EWS/OBC Candidates: ₹300

SC/ST/PwD Candidates: ₹150

Foreign Nationals: ₹3,830

Important Fee Guidelines

The application fee must be paid online through the payment gateway.

After successful payment, candidates can download and print the application form with payment details.

JNU will not be responsible for failed, duplicate, or multiple payments due to technical or network issues.

The application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

JNU Admission 2026-27: Steps to Apply

Before You Apply

Keep the following documents and details ready:

Active DigiLocker account

Valid email ID and mobile number

Recent passport-size photograph (not older than three weeks)

Scanned signature

CUET UG 2026 Score Card

Step 1: Register and Log in via DigiLocker

Visit the official JNU admission portal.

Click on "New Registration".

Read the instructions and accept the declaration.

Log in to your DigiLocker account or create a new one.

Provide consent to share your CUET UG 2026 Score Card.

Verify the fetched details and proceed to the JNU registration portal.

Step 2: Verify Email ID and Mobile Number

Enter a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in your permanent and present addresses.

Create a password for your JNU login.

Complete OTP verification sent to your email and/or mobile number.

Step 3: Fill Personal and Qualification Details

Enter all required personal and academic details.

Carefully review the information before submitting.

Note that these details cannot be edited after submission.

Step 4: Upload Documents

Upload the following documents in JPG/JPEG/PNG format:

Recent passport-size photograph (10 KB–200 KB)

Signature (4 KB–30 KB)

CUET UG 2026 Score Card (10 KB–200 KB)

Note: Ensure the uploaded photograph and signature are correct, as no correction facility will be provided later.

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

After successful payment, download and save the completed application form for future reference.

Direct link for Application form for COP 2026

Direct link to apply for BSc Programme in Ayurveda Biology 2026

Direct link to apply for B.A. (Hons) 2026

JNU Admission 2026-27: Selection process

Admission will be based entirely on CUET UG 2026 scores.

No interview will be conducted for BA (Hons.), BSc, or COP admissions.

Seats will be allotted strictly on the merit list prepared using CUET UG 2026 scores.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.