 JNTUH Announces No Credit Detention For Final Year Batch 2023-24; Third-Year Students Seek Similar Relief
JNTUH Announces No Credit Detention For Final Year Batch 2023-24; Third-Year Students Seek Similar Relief

JNTUH Announces No Credit Detention For Final Year Batch 2023-24; Third-Year Students Seek Similar Relief

The JNTUH has decided to not hold back the R18 batch students on the basis of credit detention.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) made a decision to not hold back the final year students, also referred to as the R 18 batch on the basis of their credit scores.

According to a post shared on X by a handle @examupdt, the students from the third year second semester BTech and BPharmacy courses will be promoted to the fourth year first semester without the condition of credit requirement being a factor for the academic year 2023-24 only .

At JNTUH, credit-based detention means the requirement for a student to earn a certain number of credit points to be promoted to the next year. This Credit condition being laid off for allows the students to focus more on their exams without worrying only about the credit points.

The third year students, who are referred to as R22 students, are also reportedly seeking the same relief from the university. The decision regarding this will be taken post their second year regular exam results come out. These results are likely to be released between November 3 and November 16, 2023.

