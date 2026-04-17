JMI Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at admission.jmi.ac.in; Exam From April 26

JMI Admit Card 2026: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has issued the admit card for the 2026 entrance exams. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam by April 10 can now download their hall tickets by logging in to the official admission portal using their credentials.

The JMI entrance examinations 2026 are scheduled to begin on April 26, 2026. Admit cards are issued separately for each course and course group on the official website: admission.jmi.ac.in.

JMI Application Form 2026: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Admit Cards (JMI Entrance Tests): From April 17, 2026 onwards (usually released one week before the exam).

Exam Date - April 26, 2026

JMI Application Form 2026: How to Download JMI Admit Card 2026

By following these easy steps, candidates can download their JMI hall pass:

Step 1: Go to admission.jmi.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Enter your password, captcha code, and username or email address.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 5: Select "Download Admit Card."

Step 6: Check all the information, then save the file for later use.

JMI Application Form 2026: Details Mentioned on JMI Admit Card 2026

Candidates must carefully check all the information printed on the admit card. The following details will be mentioned:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)

Roll Number

Application Number

Exam Date and Reporting Time

Exam Centre Code and Zone Details

Signature box for invigilator

Important exam day instructions

JMI Application Form 2026: HelpDesk Number

Candidates can reach out at the following number in case they face any issues with the applications:

Email (Admissions): admission@jmi.ac.in

Technical Helpdesk Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Contact Numbers:

+91 (11) 26981717

+91 (11) 26984602 Ext. 4266

Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancy to the examination authorities. The admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the JMI entrance exam.