JMI Admission 2026-27 Begins For 49 Online & Distance Learning Programmes; Apply By August 10

JMI Admission 2026-27: The admissions process for 49 online and remote learning programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia has begun for the 2026–2027 academic year. Candidates can apply online using the university's admission portal, and admissions are handled by the "Centre for Distance and Online Education." The application deadline is August 10, 2026.

JMI Admission 2026-27: Important dates

Admission Notification Issued: July 24, 2026

Online Application Form Opens: July 24, 2026

Last Date to Submit Online Application Form: August 10, 2026

Application Form Editing Window: August 17, 2026

Admit Card Release: August 18, 2026

Entrance Test for B.Ed and MBA (ODL): August 22, 2026

Online Interview for MBA (OL): August 21 to August 22, 2026

Offline Interview for Bachelor of Science (Bio-Sciences): August 21 to August 22, 2026

Result of Entrance-Based Programmes: August 27, 2026

Document Verification and Fee Submission: August 31 to September 10, 2026

Last Date to Complete Admission Formalities for All Programmes: September 14, 2026

JMI Admission 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the educational qualification requirements prescribed for the programme they wish to apply for.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online before the specified deadline.

For most undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes, admission will be based on merit in the qualifying examination.

Candidates applying for the newly introduced online programmes will be selected based on their qualifying examination results and interview performance.

JMI Admission 2026-27: Courses offered

This year, JMI launched two new online programmes: the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Bachelor of Science (Biosciences). Numerous undergraduate, graduate, diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate programmes are available for enrolment to the university.

The MA in English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sociology, Education, Geography, Public Administration, Islamic Studies, Human Resource Management, Urdu, M.Com., and MBA (ODL) are a few of the well-liked postgraduate programmes. BA (General), B.Com., and BBA are among the undergraduate programmes offered.

JMI Admission 2026-27: Diploma and certificate courses

Additionally, students can apply for diploma and certificate programmes that offer a variety of flexible learning options across disciplines, such as the Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling, Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education, Advanced Diploma in Educational Media Production, Advanced Diploma in Mass Media, Certificate in Computer Hardware and Network Technology, and Certificate in Information Technology.

JMI Admission 2026-27: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Select the 2026–2027 Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Admissions link.

Step 3: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information in the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the required files.

Step 6: Pay the relevant application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form and save the confirmation page for your records.

JMI Admission 2026-27: Selection process

UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate Programmes: Admission will primarily be granted based on merit in the qualifying examination.

MBA (ODL) and B.Ed. Programmes: Candidates will be selected through an entrance examination.

The entrance exam for MBA (ODL) and B.Ed. programmes is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026, at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

Details regarding the exam centre and reporting time will be mentioned on the candidates' admit cards.

New Online Programmes: Selection will be based on the candidate's qualifying examination results followed by an interview.