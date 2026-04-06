JMI 2026 Application Deadline Extended To April 10: Apply Now For UG, PG, Diploma & Certificate Courses

JMI Application Form 2026: The Jamia Millia Islamia has released a notification on the official website stating that it has decided to extend the JMI 2026 application process until April 10, 2026. It further said that due to the several requests received from applicants, the last date to apply for admission to various programs of JMI at UG/PG/Diploma/PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Certificate has been extended.

Interested candidates can visit the official web portal of JMI at admission.jmi.ac.in to apply for admission. No applications will be accepted after the specified date. The Jamia Millia Islamia 2026 entrance exam will be conducted on April 26.

Direct Application Link

The last date for submitting online applications for admission to various UG/PG/Diploma/PG Diploma/Advance Diploma/Certificate programs at @jmiu_official has been extended to April 10, 2026. pic.twitter.com/ce2hvxafnk — Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) April 6, 2026

JMI Application Form 2026: Important Dates

Application Form Extended - April 10th

JMI Application Form 2026: How to fill out the JMI Application Form 2026?



Step 1: Visit the official JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and email address, and you will receive a confirmation code at the registered email address.

Step 4: Next, go to the application forms section.

Step 5: Select the campus and course choice, course type, and course name.

Step 6: Next, add personal details, scanned documents, and educational details.

Step 7: Choose the JMI exam center.

Step 8: Choose a category. Have a preview of the JMI application form 2026.

Step 9: Pay the JMI entrance exam online examination fee.

Step 10: Print the application form.

JMI Application Form 2026: Important Documents

Proof of Date of Birth

Class 10 marksheet and Class 12 marksheet

Graduation marksheet / Qualification certificate

Scanned copy of passport-sized photograph and candidate’s signature

Net banking details or credit/debit card for fee payment

JMI Application Form 2026: HelpDesk Number

Candidates can reach out at the following number in case they face any issues with the applications:

Email (Admissions): admission@jmi.ac.in

Technical Helpdesk Timing: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Contact Numbers:

+91 (11) 26981717

+91 (11) 26984602 Ext. 4266

Check Official Notification Here