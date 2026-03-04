JKSSB Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2026 Out At jkssb.nic.in; Exam Scheduled For March 8

JKSSB Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Admit Card 2026 for the screening test for the posts of Wild Life Guard. The written exam for the post of Wild Life Guard, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, J&K is scheduled to be held on March 08, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket and are required to carry a clear printed copy of the E-Admit card on the day of the examination.

Using their login information, which includes their application ID and other details, you can get the Admit Cards from the JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in official website.

Direct link to read the official notification

JKSSB Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit JKSSB's official website at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Go to "DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD" and choose "Issuance of Admit Cards to the candidates for OMR Based Examination for the post of Wild Life Guard."

Step 3: The E-Admit Card download option will now be available on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your login information, such as your Application ID.

Step 5: Select the "View and Print E-Admit Card" option

Step 6: The JKSSB E-Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and store it for later use.

Direct link to download admit card

JKSSB Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Exam date – Scheduled date of the examination

Exam time – Reporting time and shift timing

Exam venue – Name and full address of the examination centre

Exam schedule details – Session/shift information as mentioned on the admit card

JKSSB Wild Life Guard Admit Card 2026: Exam details

Mode of examination – Offline (OMR-based)

Total marks – 120

Duration – 2 hours

Subjects – Basic Mathematics, Basic Reasoning, Basic English, General Awareness and Science