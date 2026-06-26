JKSOS Date Sheet 2026 Released: Jammu & Kashmir Open School Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin In July

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026 Released: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Jammu & Kashmir State Open School (JKSOS) Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary Part-II) examinations. Students appearing for the Annual/Bi-Annual Session 2024-25 examinations in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh can now check and download the official exam timetable.

According to the official schedule, the JKSOS Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted from July 11 to July 31, 2026. Class 10 examinations will be held in the morning session from 9:30 AM, while Class 12 examinations will take place in the afternoon session from 1:30 PM onwards. Candidates are advised to carefully review the exam schedule and appear at the examination centre as per the prescribed reporting time.

Direct Link To Check Class 10 Datesheet

Direct Link To Check Class 12 Datesheet

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026: Highlights

Exam Name: Jammu & Kashmir State Open School (JKSOS) Examination 2026

Conducting Authority: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Session: Annual/Bi-Annual 2024-25

Classes: Class 10 and Class 12

Exam Dates: July 11 to July 31, 2026

Class 10 Exam Timing: 9:30 AM onwards

Class 12 Exam Timing: 1:30 PM onwards

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Regions Covered: Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026: Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

July 11, 2026 (Saturday): Urdu / Hindi

July 13, 2026 (Monday): English

July 15, 2026 (Wednesday): Social Science

July 17, 2026 (Friday): Home Science

July 23, 2026 (Thursday): Science

July 27, 2026 (Monday): Mathematics

July 29, 2026 (Wednesday): Arabic / Kashmiri / Dogri / Sanskrit

July 31, 2026 (Friday): Painting

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026: Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

July 11, 2026 (Saturday): History, Environmental Science, Library & Information Science

July 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Hindi / Punjabi

July 17, 2026 (Friday): Sanskrit / Arabic / Persian

July 20, 2026 (Monday): Political Science, Mass Communication

July 23, 2026 (Thursday): Mathematics, Home Science, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Business Studies, Data Entry Operator, Early Childhood Care & Education

July 25, 2026 (Saturday): English

July 27, 2026 (Monday): Computer Science, Sociology, Tourism, Physical Education & Sports

July 29, 2026 (Wednesday): Urdu

July 31, 2026 (Friday): Accountancy

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026: How to Download JKSOS Date Sheet 2026 PDF

Students can download the official JKSOS Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JKSOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 or JKSOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The timetable PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the complete examination schedule carefully.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Take a printout of the date sheet for easy access during the examination period.

JKSOS Date Sheet 2026: Important Instructions for Students

Candidates appearing for the JKSOS examinations should keep the following points in mind:

Class 10 examinations will commence at 9:30 AM.

Class 12 examinations will begin at 1:30 PM onwards.

Carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Read all instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully before appearing for the examination.

Follow all examination guidelines issued by JKBOSE throughout the examination period.