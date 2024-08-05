JKPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 176 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Eligibility & Important Dates

Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the official notification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till August 25, 2024. Applicants can make changes to their forms from August 26 to 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 176 VAS posts, comprising 174 vacancies in the Animal Husbandry Department and 2 in the Sheep Husbandry Department.

Eligibility Criteria

- Age Limit: 40 years as of January 1, 2024 (relaxed for reserved category candidates)

- Educational Qualification: B.V.SC and A.H degree from a recognized university

The application fee is Rs 1200 for general category candidates, Rs 700 for reserved category candidates, and PHC candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Application Process

1. Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

2. Click on "Jobs/Online Application" under the Recruitment tab

3. Click on the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon application link

4. Register and proceed with the application process

5. Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

6. Take a printout for future reference

Important Dates

- Last Date to Apply: August 25, 2024

- Correction Window: August 26-28, 2024

Direct link