 JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 Admit Card Released At jkpsc.nic.in
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main Admit Card 2023 link

Key in your log credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates have been informed that if they are not able to download admit card, you may contact the J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Jammu, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form and Fee.

