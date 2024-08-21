 JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024: Application Deadline Extended to August 31; Get Direct Link Inside!
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission's (JKPSC) Combined Competitive Examination 2024 (CCE) Preliminary exam application deadline has been extended till August 31, 2024. Candidates who are eligible to take the exam can find the application form at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024: The application window for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission's (JKPSC) Combined Competitive Examination 2024 (CCE) Preliminary exam is currently open.

Recently, the JKPSC announced the extension of the application deadline. Earlier, the last date to apply for the above-mentioned recruitment exam was August 21, 2024. The new deadline to apply for the CCE 2024 exam is August 31, 2024. The candidates will be given a chance to make corrections in their application form from September 1, 2024, to September 3, 2024.

"It is notified for information of all the concerned aspirants that the last date for filling up of the online application forms for J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2024, notified vide Notification No. 04-PSC (DR-P) of 2024 dated 26.07.2024, is hereby extended up to 31.08.2024 However, the cut-off date for determining the eligibility shall remain as 21.08.2024 Further, the applicants shall be able to edit their online submitted application forms w.e.f. 01.09.2024 to 03.09.2024," read the official notice released by the JKPSC.

The candidates who wish to appear for the exam need to register themselves first. The application form has been made available on the commission's official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can also find the application form by clicking here.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the JKPSC's official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, login to the website

Step 3: The application form link is on the website

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: To proceed, pay the necessary application fees

Step 8: Submit the form

Step 9: Save and download for future

Exam Details

The exam will be conducted at various locations, including, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri on November 10, as per the tentative exam schedule.

The application fee for candidates in the general category is Rs 1200, while candidates in the reserved category must pay Rs 700. Candidates for PHC do not need to pay the fee.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

