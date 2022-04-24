e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 application process begins tomorrow, Know more at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 application process begins tomorrow, Know more at jkpsc.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC will begin the application process for the JK Comined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam, JKPSC CEE Exam 2022, from tomorrow, April 25, 2022.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC will commence the application process for the JK Comined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam, JKPSC CEE Exam 2022, from tomorrow, April 25, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form on the official website of the commission, i.e., jkpsc.nic.in, once released.

A circular regarding the same is also available on the website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:11 PM IST