JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Summer Zone: Overall Pass Percentage At 89.80%

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 Result 2026 for the Summer Zone (Jammu Division) on April 21, 2026. Online scorecards are available to students who took the annual exam.

The overall pass percentage of the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 stands at 89.80%. Overall, 39,309 appeared for the exam and 35, 299 have cleared the exam.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Pass Percentage 2026 Details

Candidates can check out the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Pass Percentage details below:

Overall pass percentage: 88.85%

Girls' pass percentage: 91% (higher than boys)

Boys' pass percentage: 81%

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Subject-Wise Pass Percentage 2026 Details

Arts

Enrolled: 8,400

Passed: 7,060

Pass %: 84%

Commerce

Enrolled: 1,809

Passed: 1,625

Pass %: 90%

Science

Enrolled: 10,167

Passed: 9,432

Pass %: 93%

According to the data, 51% of the students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 examination have secured a distinction.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view and download their marksheet by following this detailed guide:

Step 1: Go to jkresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "JKBOSE 12th Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number as needed.

Step 4: Click "Submit".

Step 5: The screen will display your JKBOSE 12th result.

Step 6: Download the file and print it out for your records.