JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared For Jammu Summer Zone At jkresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check & Apply For Re-evaluation

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE 12th Result 2026 today, April 22. It is now possible for students who took the Class 12 exams to view their results online.

The official websites, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in, display the results in real time. Using their roll numbers, students who took the Class 12 annual exams can now view their provisional marksheets.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view and download your JKBOSE Class 12 marksheet, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, either jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "JKBOSE 12th Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number as needed.

Step 4: Click "Submit".

Step 5: The screen will display your JKBOSE 12th result.

Step 6: Download the file and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: What to Do After Checking JKBOSE Class 12 Result

Download Marksheet

Download and save at least 5 copies of the provisional marksheet

Apply for Re-evaluation (if needed)

If not satisfied with marks, apply for rechecking or re-evaluation

Follow the official deadlines announced by the board

Use for Admissions

Use the scorecard while applying for:

Undergraduate courses

Professional colleges

Other higher education institutes

Track Official Updates

Keep checking the official JKBOSE website for:

Original marksheet distribution

Supplementary/compartment exam details