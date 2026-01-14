JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results of the 2025 annual regular examinations for Class 12 today, Wednesday, January 14. On the official website, jkresults.nic.in, candidates can view the results.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: Exam details

The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exams were held at several locations throughout the region from November 8 to December 3, 2025. For students in Class 12, the board examination procedure came to a close with the General English paper, followed by Computer Science and other subject papers for all streams.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit jkresults.nic.in, the official JKBOSE results website.

Step 2: Locate and choose the active link for "JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2025" on the homepage.

Step 3: A secure login screen will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information. This will mostly be your admission card's Roll Number. You might also have to choose your exam district or year.

Step 5: Click "Submit" or "Get Result" after confirming the information.

Step 6: The screen will show your result and comprehensive mark sheet.

Step 7: Examine all personal information, subject-specific scores, and the overall percentage.

Step 8: For all next academic and admissions processes, it is crucial to download the PDF of the outcome and print it out.

Direct link to check the result