JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026 Announced: Manik Dogra Secures Rank 1 With 99.4%; Check Full Merit List Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: The results for the summer zone of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) 12th grade were released on April 22, 2026. Additionally, the JK Board 12th class result 2026 link is now active at jkresults.nic.in.

Along with the result, board has declared the merit list from all the three streams.

Direct link to check the result

Take a look at Commerce streams below:

Commerce Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Manik Dogra – 497 marks (99.4%)

Rank 2: Harshita – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 3: Ashreen Kour – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Diya Sharma – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Gungun Sharma – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Shradha Chettri – 495 marks (99.0%)

JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: Commerce Statistics

Enrolled: 1,809

Passed: 1,625

Pass %: 90%

JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal: results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar/username

Step 4: Enter your roll number or required details

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your result/marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or save the digital marksheet for future use