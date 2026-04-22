JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026 Announced: Manik Dogra Secures Rank 1 With 99.4%; Check Full Merit List Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: The results for the summer zone of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) 12th grade were released on April 22, 2026. Additionally, the JK Board 12th class result 2026 link is now active at jkresults.nic.in.
Along with the result, board has declared the merit list from all the three streams.
Direct link to check the result
Take a look at Commerce streams below:
Commerce Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Manik Dogra – 497 marks (99.4%)
Rank 2: Harshita – 496 marks (99.2%)
Rank 3: Ashreen Kour – 495 marks (99.0%)
Rank 3: Diya Sharma – 495 marks (99.0%)
Rank 3: Gungun Sharma – 495 marks (99.0%)
Rank 3: Shradha Chettri – 495 marks (99.0%)
JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: Commerce Statistics
Enrolled: 1,809
Passed: 1,625
Pass %: 90%
JKBOSE Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal: results.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
Step 3: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar/username
Step 4: Enter your roll number or required details
Step 5: Click on Submit
Step 6: Your result/marksheet will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download or save the digital marksheet for future use